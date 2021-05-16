site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Probable vs. Pelicans
McKinnie (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against New Orleans.
McKinnie should be available despite a sprained right foot. He didn't appear in the rotation in Saturday's win over Indiana.
