McKinnie tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 121-113 loss to the Celtics.

The scoring total was one point off a season high for McKinnie, who took on an expanded role off the bench with all of LeBron James (knee), Anthony Davis (calf), Andre Drummond (toe), Markieff Morris (ankle) and Jared Dudley (knee) sidelined. All of Davis, Drummond and Morris appear likely to return to the lineup within the next week, so McKinnie could find himself out of the rotation once the Lakers have more frontcourt options available.