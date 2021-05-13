McKinnie totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 FT, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 win over the Rockets.

The Lakers were without guards Dennis Schroder (Covid-19) and Alex Caruso (foot) Wednesday, which allowed McKinnie to see some extended playing time. The 28-year-old made the most of his opportunity by providing an efficient shooting night. Over the last month, McKinnie has proven valuable in this exact spot, scoring nine-plus points in his last four contests where he has seen at least 10-plus minutes.