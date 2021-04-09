McKinnie recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound during Thursday's loss to Miami.
McKinnie registered his first points in nearly a week, as the forward last posted four points against the Spurs on April 2. Over his past six games, McKinnie has totaled 12 points and five rebounds across 26 minutes.
