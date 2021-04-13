McKinnie (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
McKinnie missed Monday's game due to health and safety protocols, but considering that he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest, he did not test positive for COVID-19. The 28-year-old could see action off the bench Tuesday while the team remains banged up.
More News
-
Lakers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Enters health and safety protocols•
-
Lakers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Scores four off bench Thursday•
-
Lakers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Drops eight points off bench•
-
Lakers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Not at practice Thursday•
-
Lakers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Heading to Lakers•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Gets 20 minutes in return•