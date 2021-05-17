Drummond posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots over 21 minutes in Sunday's 110-98 win over the Pelicans.

The big man played only 21 minutes due in part to picking up five fouls, but he still managed to register his fourth straight double-double. He has also blocked two shots in three of his last four games and appears to have settled in to his role with the club. Drummond averaged 14.9 points, 12.0 boards and 1.0 blocks overall this season. He'll now enter only the third postseason of his career, which will kick off Wednesday when the Lakers face Golden State in the play-in tournament.