Drummond tallied 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 124-122 win over the Rockets.

The veteran center provided a big boost for the short-handed squad, finishing second on the team in scoring and tying for the lead in boards. Drummond recently went through a three-game stretch during which he averaged only 5.8 points per game, but he has bounced back with consecutive double-doubles, during which he has averaged 18 points and 14 rebounds.