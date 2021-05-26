Drummond had 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and a block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Suns.
Drummond came just one rebound shy of putting up a double-double in Game 1, but he achieved that feat in Game 2 while also recording at least one block for the seventh straight game. Drummond is averaging 11.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest in 12 appearances this month.
