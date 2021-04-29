Drummond registered 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to the Wizards.

The 27-year-old played his lowest minute total since March 31 but still managed to post his 23rd double-double of the season. Drummond has yet to play more than 30 minutes in his first 11 games as a Laker, but he's still averaging a solid 11.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks in that span. The ninth-year center will look to make it three double-doubles in a row Friday at home against the Kings.