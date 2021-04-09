Drummond recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Heat.

Drummond returned from a three-game absence and did what he does best -- crashing the glass, filling up the stat sheet and putting up a double-double. The veteran big man will remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future and could even witness an uptick in his offensive numbers while both Anthony Davis (calf) and LeBron James (ankle) remain out.