Drummond totaled 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Saturday's 126-101 win over the Nets.

Drummond led the team in a key victory for the Lakers, who need to prove that they're still playoff-relevant without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It appears that Drummond's acquisition will go a long way toward securing their playoff aspirations, as his contributions have revived the injury-depleted frontcourt. After Dennis Schroder and Kyrie Irving's ejections, Drummond turned on the gas and helped the squad distance themselves in a decisive win over the Nets.