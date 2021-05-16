Drummond recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds and two blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pacers.

Drummond had a lesser role on offense with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder all back in the starting five, but the veteran big man still posted a double-double while recording his third straight game with at least 10 points. Drummond has four double-doubles in eight appearances during the current month.