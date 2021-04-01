Drummond headed to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Bucks with an apparent right toe injury.

The 27-year-old had his right shoe off on the bench with a wrap on his first two toes before making his way to the locker room during the third quarter. Drummond had four points (2-6 FG), two assists, one rebound and one block in 14 minutes during the first half of his Lakers debut, but he wasn't in the lineup to open the second half before going to the locker room.