Drummond produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and a steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Drummond recorded his highest rebound total as a Laker in the loss, and with a respectable contribution in every major category, it was arguably his best performance of the year. Perhaps the return of Anthony Davis sparked the fire of competition into Drummond's heart, although it's likely that the two will be spending plenty of time on the court together. They began Thursday's game as the starting frontcourt, and once Davis is fully healthy, they'll team up as one of the league's most dangerous duos in the paint.