Drummond registered 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot across 19 minutes in Sunday's playoff loss to Phoenix.

The veteran center put up a decent stat line despite logging only 19 minutes in the loss. However, he was vastly outplayed by opposing big man DeAndre Ayton, who tallied 21 points and 16 boards. Drummond's role could be impacted by how the Lakers choose to match up with the Suns in the series, but as long as he's playing around 20 minutes, the big man should remain a constant double-double threat.