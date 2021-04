Drummond (toe) is playing and starting Saturday against the Mavericks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, despite a bruised toe, Drummond will start alongside Anthony Davis. Over the past three games, Drummond has averaged 16.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 29.7 minutes.