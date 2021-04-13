Drummond (elbow) is available for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
The 27-year-old was considered questionable with a left elbow issue, but the injury won't prevent him from taking the court Tuesday. Drummond should start at center while Marc Gasol (hamstring) works in a reserve role.
More News
-
Lakers' Andre Drummond: Uncertain for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in signature win•
-
Lakers' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in return•
-
Lakers' Andre Drummond: Back in starting lineup•
-
Lakers' Andre Drummond: Will play Thursday•
-
Lakers' Andre Drummond: Expected back Thursday•