Drummond scored four points (2-7 FG) with 12 rebounds, three steals and one assist in a 101-93 victory over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Drummond secured double-digit rebounds for the fourth consecutive game but struggled on offense. The center has averaged 10.5 points and 11.3 rebounds across his last four games but has failed to score in double figures in two straight. Drummond has also contributed solid defensive stats since joining the Lakers, recording at least a block or a steal in each contest.