Drummond went for 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 25 minutes of Monday's win over the Magic.

Drummond has grabbed double-digit rebounds in seven of 10 games while also collecting steals in nine outings since joining the Lakers. His scoring has taken a dip since heading out west, even with LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis missing extended periods of time but Drummond's ability to crash the boards and impact the game defensively make him valuable both in real life and in fantasy.