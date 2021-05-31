Drummond notched five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds across 19 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Suns.

Drummond's minutes continue to decrease, and he was vastly outplayed by Marc Gasol in both minutes and production. Considering Drummond has been trending in the wrong direction over the last two games, it remains to be seen what kind of role he'll hold for Game 5 on Tuesday at Phoenix.