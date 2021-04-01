Drummond was diagnosed with a bruised right big toe and won't return to Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Drummond had his toe wrapped during halftime and didn't start the third quarter for the Lakers, and he saw the court for a few minutes before returning to the locker room. The 27-year-old avoided a fracture since X-rays came back negative, but it's hardly a positive result in his debut for Los Angeles. Drummond should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Kings until the team updates his status.