Drummond plans to sign with the Lakers once he clears waivers on Sunday afternoon, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After Drummond reached a buyout with Cleveland on Friday, it now appears he will land with the Lakers after the move had been speculated for a few days. In Los Angeles, the 27-year-old center would figure to split minutes with Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell, but he could conceivably enter the starting lineup once he is available to join the team. Drummond hasn't played since Feb. 12 after the team had attempted to trade ahead of the trade deadline last week. In 25 games with Cleveland this season, he averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.