Drummond had six points (3-6 FG), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in Thursday's Game 3 win over Phoenix.

After struggling in a major way in Game 1, Drummond bounced back with a double-double in Game 2. He wasn't quite as effective Thursday night, but he still tied for the game-high with 11 boards while adding some defensive value for fantasy managers. Given his relatively shaky role -- and the return of Marc Gasol to the Lakers' rotation -- Drummond makes for a relatively risky play in DFS contests going forward.