Drummond tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Tuesday's overtime win over the Knicks.

Drummond was coming off four straight single-digit scoring appearances and hadn't grabbed more than 10 boards in any of those contests, but he bounced back here with a stat line reminiscent of his best days with the Pistons and Cavaliers. The veteran big man is averaging 11.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game since joining the Lakers after the trade deadline.