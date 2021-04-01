Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said after Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Bucks that Drummond (toe) will be re-evaluated Thursday before a timeline for his return is established, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Drummond had an inauspicious debut for the Lakers on Wednesday, contributing four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one assist while committing three turnovers in 14 minutes before departing with a right big toe contusion. Initial X-rays have ruled out a fracture for Drummond, but foot injuries can be notoriously problematic for big men in particular. Consider Drummond highly questionable for Friday's game against the Kings until the Lakers provide another update on his condition.