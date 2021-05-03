Drummond delivered 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Raptors.

Drummond has recorded four double-doubles over his last six appearances and has settled in well as the team's starting center. He's not expected to carry the team in terms of scoring with Anthony Davis and LeBron James both back in the lineup, but the fact that he's scored in double digits in six of his last eight games is certainly encouraging -- considering the rebounds and defensive stats are regularly there as well.