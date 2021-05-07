Drummond posted nine points (3-5 FG, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 loss to the Clippers.

After a decent first half, Drummond rattled off four fouls in the third quarter, giving way to an increased run from Montrezl Harrell. The veteran big man has always been a foul magnet, but he needs to decrease the aggression on a team that already commits many unforced errors. With Anthony Davis in desperate need of some relief, the Lakers will depend on Drummond to help them stem the losses, which are piling up.