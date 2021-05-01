Drummond totaled 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two blocked shots across 24 minutes in a loss to Sacramento on Friday.

Drummond's time on the court was limited due to five fouls, but he was still able to put up a solid stat line while playing alongside both LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the first time since joining the Lakers. His five-game streak of double-digit rebounds was snapped in the contest, but he made up for it with 17 points and two blocks. Though Los Angeles couldn't pull off the win, it was promising to see the trio take the court together for the first time, and the Lakers are likely to give Drummond plenty of run as they fight to stay out of the play-in tournament as the regular season winds down.