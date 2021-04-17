Drummond tallied 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's overtime win over the Jazz.

The 27-year-old played 30 minutes in his return to the starting lineup after missing a game due to a bruised toe. Drummond had a rough two-game stretch before missing Thursday's game, averaging 3.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in that span. The ninth-year center will look to build on his best performance as a Laker on Monday at home against the Jazz.