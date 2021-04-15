Drummond is probable for Thursday's game against the Celtics with a bruised right big toe, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The 27-year-old initially suffered the injury in his Lakers debut March 31, and he's not yet fully recovered. Drummond should be available Thursday but has struggled over the past two games with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 22 rebounds, four steals, one block and one assist in 49 total minutes.