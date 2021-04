Drummond posted eight points (3-12 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 111-97 loss to the Jazz.

Anthony Davis' return is imminent, and it will be interesting to see how the Lakers utilize Drummond once he rejoins the starting five. The change will have a negative effect on Markieff Morris' production, but Davis and Drummond will likely share the court and create a size mismatch for several teams.