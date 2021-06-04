Drummond is expected to move to the bench in Game 6 against the Suns on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Drummond's time in the starting lineup looks to be over, at least for now, as the team is planning to start Marc Gasol in a do-or-die situation. Across 21.0 minutes per game so far in the series, Drummond has averaged 9.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.