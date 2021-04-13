Drummond (elbow) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Drummond's short stint with the Lakers so far has been a bit injury-riddled, as he's now dealing with a left elbow injury after recently being sidelined for three games due to a toe injury. If the starting center is unable to play Tuesday, Marc Gasol (hamstring) could be in line for a bigger role, though he's also questionable.