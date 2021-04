Drummond (toe) will play Thursday against the Heat, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After three straight absences due to a bruised toe, Drummond will make his return. He started in his debut for the Lakers on March 31 against the Bucks, so we shouldn't be surprised if he starts again Thursday. Drummond's presence figures to reduce the workloads of Marc Gasol and/or Montrezl Harrell.