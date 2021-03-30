Drummond said he will play Wednesday against Milwaukee, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Coach Frank Vogel confirmed Drummond will be in the Lakers' starting lineup.

After signing with the Lakers on Sunday, Drummond appears ready to play in his first game since the Cavs shut him down back on Feb. 12. Considering the layoff, the big man could be a little rusty, but the Lakers desperately need an influx of overall talent while LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) remain out. Drummond will likely unseat Marc Gasol in the starting five, and there's a good chance he'll see big minutes right away.