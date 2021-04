Drummond (toe) did not travel with the Lakers to Sacramento and is ruled out for Friday's game, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Drummond will miss at least one contest due to the toe injury he suffered Wednesday night, likely giving Marc Gasol an opportunity to join the starting five. McMenamin also noted that the Lakers are optimistic Drummond 'will not miss more than a game or two.' His next chance to take the court will come April 4 versus the Clippers.