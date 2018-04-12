Lakers' Andre Ingram: Back to earth in victory
Ingram tallied just five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 victory over the Clippers.
After a spectacular debut, Ingram couldn't repeat his heroics from the previous night, but still managed to play 34 minutes in the victory. There were no MVP chants in this one and while he should be able to earn a spot in training camp, the upside is limited and his future in the league remains questionable at best.
