Lakers' Andre Ingram: Back with Lakers
The Lakers are signing Ingram to a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 33-year-old Ingram will get another go-around with the Lakers after appearing in two games for the club last year in his first season in the NBA. He averaged an uninspiring 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over 24 minutes in 35 G-League games this season, but he did score 19 points in his NBA debut last year, so he could have a bit of intrigue in daily formats. Ingram does not figure to be a major contributor for the Lakers. but he will be joining a team short on guards thanks to injuries, so he should see action, possibly as soon as Tuesday against the Bulls.
