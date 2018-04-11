Lakers' Andre Ingram: Excels in long-awaited pro debut
Ingram totaled 19 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in a 105-99 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.
Ingram was the story of the night, considering he was finally making his NBA debut after 384 games at the developmental level. The career G-League leader in three-pointers hit a trey for his first official NBA bucket, and he also tallied the final three points of the night for the Lakers with another long-distance bucket with 51 seconds remaining. Ingram projects for another robust workload in the regular-season finale against the Clippers on Wednesday.
