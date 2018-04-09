Lakers' Andre Ingram: Signs with Lakers for final two games

Ingram will sign with the Lakers for the final two games of the regular season, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Ingram has been playing for NBA affiliates since 2007, but he has never received the call up to play with an NBA team until Monday. Ingram has primarily served as a sharp-shooting guard during his time in the G-League, hitting 46.1 percent of his shots from behind the arc for his career. Given the Lakers have multiple injuries and nothing to play for during these final few days of the season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ingram play some quality minutes in the final two games.