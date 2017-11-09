Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Available to play Wednesday
Bogut (back) will be active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bogut has missed the last three games with back tightness, but after testing it out during pregame warmups Wednesday, he's been given the green light to take the court. That said, Bogut is stuck in a bench role and the Lakers will likely take a cautious approach with his workload in his first game back, so Bogut will likely remain off the fantasy radar for now.
