Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Available to play Wednesday

Bogut (migraine) will be available to play in Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Bogut left Tuesday's practice with a migraine that was causing him blurred vision, but is at least feeling good enough a day later to be available to play Wednesday. That being said, it doesn't guarantee Bogut will see the court or take on his normal workload, so it will likely be a situation to avoid for the time being. In the event that Bogut doesn't see the floor, Ivica Zubac could see his first action of the season.