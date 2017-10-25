Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Available to play Wednesday
Bogut (migraine) will be available to play in Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Bogut left Tuesday's practice with a migraine that was causing him blurred vision, but is at least feeling good enough a day later to be available to play Wednesday. That being said, it doesn't guarantee Bogut will see the court or take on his normal workload, so it will likely be a situation to avoid for the time being. In the event that Bogut doesn't see the floor, Ivica Zubac could see his first action of the season.
