Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Cleared to play Wednesday but won't
Bogut (personal) was cleared to play but will not participate in Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets.
Bogut missed the Lakers' first two preseason games while dealing with visa issues. He's been cleared to play now, but the Lakers will rest him for Wednesday's exhibition regardless. Ivica Zubac should see the bulk of playing time at center with Bogut and Brook Lopez (back) both out. Look for Bogut to return to action for Sunday's preseason game against the Kings.
More News
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Practices in full Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Will remain sidelined Monday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out for Saturday's preseason opener•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Questionable for preseason opener Saturday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Visa issues holding up return to practice•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Signs with Lakers•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...