Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Cleared to play Wednesday but won't

Bogut (personal) was cleared to play but will not participate in Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets.

Bogut missed the Lakers' first two preseason games while dealing with visa issues. He's been cleared to play now, but the Lakers will rest him for Wednesday's exhibition regardless. Ivica Zubac should see the bulk of playing time at center with Bogut and Brook Lopez (back) both out. Look for Bogut to return to action for Sunday's preseason game against the Kings.