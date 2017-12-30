Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Coming off bench FRiday
Bogut is set to play a reserve role in Friday's contest against the Clippers.
Julius Randle will replace Bogut at center in the starting lineup. The veteran big man is averaging just 1.1 points and 2.9 rebounds across 7.7 minutes as a reserve this season.
