Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Doesn't practice Monday

Bogut (groin) sat out Monday's practice, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Bogut has yet to take part in a preseason contest, with visa issues holding him back earlier in the exhibition slate, and now a groin injury hampering his availability. The fact that he's not practicing Monday likely means he'll eventually be held out of Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Jazz, though for now, he's considered questionable to play.