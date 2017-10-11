Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Expected back for start of regular season
Bogut (groin), who's already been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Jazz, is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season on Oct. 19, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.
Bogut continues to deal with a groin strain, but coach Luke Walton doesn't think it's serious enough to linger into the regular season. It's also unclear if Bogut will take part in the team's preseason finale on Friday, though it wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately held out to avoid any additional complications. Once healthy, Bogut is expected to add another rim protector off the bench behind Brook Lopez, but he'll have to battle Ivica Zubac for reserve minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out for Tuesday's exhibition•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out Sunday vs. Kings•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Questionable Sunday vs. Kings•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Cleared to play Wednesday but won't•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Practices in full Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...