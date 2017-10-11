Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Expected back for start of regular season

Bogut (groin), who's already been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Jazz, is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season on Oct. 19, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Bogut continues to deal with a groin strain, but coach Luke Walton doesn't think it's serious enough to linger into the regular season. It's also unclear if Bogut will take part in the team's preseason finale on Friday, though it wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately held out to avoid any additional complications. Once healthy, Bogut is expected to add another rim protector off the bench behind Brook Lopez, but he'll have to battle Ivica Zubac for reserve minutes.