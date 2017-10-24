Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Leaves practice with migraine
Bogut left Tuesday's practice with a migraine, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
With Bogut having a history with migraines, it looks like this isn't anything out of the ordinary, but it's still a situation worth monitoring depending on the severity. Expect another update to come on Bogut prior to Wednesday's game against the Wizards, but there isn't much concern surrounding the big man as of now.
