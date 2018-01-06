Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Let go by Lakers
Bogut has been waived by the Lakers, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Bogut played a small role with the Lakers, averaging just 9.0 minutes per game and posting 1.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. Charania notes that the move will likely allow Bogut to sign with a playoff team, rather than stay with the Lakers, who are 11-27 at the time of his release. With him out of the picture in LA, Brook Lopez and Julius Randle could see a slight uptick in minutes. Thomas Bryant and Ivica Zubac -- who have both spent most of the year in the G-League -- could earn some more time at the NBA level as well.
More News
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Coming off bench FRiday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Will start at center Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out Sunday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Ruled out Friday vs. Nets•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...