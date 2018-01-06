Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Let go by Lakers

Bogut has been waived by the Lakers, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Bogut played a small role with the Lakers, averaging just 9.0 minutes per game and posting 1.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. Charania notes that the move will likely allow Bogut to sign with a playoff team, rather than stay with the Lakers, who are 11-27 at the time of his release. With him out of the picture in LA, Brook Lopez and Julius Randle could see a slight uptick in minutes. Thomas Bryant and Ivica Zubac -- who have both spent most of the year in the G-League -- could earn some more time at the NBA level as well.