Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Limited at Monday's practice

Bogut (groin) was limited during Monday's practice, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Bogut reportedly went through everything but the team's final 5-on-5 scrimmage, so he continues to inch closer to a return. The 7-foot big man will hope to be elevated to a full participant over the next few days, though he remains questionable for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Clippers.