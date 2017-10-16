Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Limited at Monday's practice
Bogut (groin) was limited during Monday's practice, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Bogut reportedly went through everything but the team's final 5-on-5 scrimmage, so he continues to inch closer to a return. The 7-foot big man will hope to be elevated to a full participant over the next few days, though he remains questionable for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Clippers.
