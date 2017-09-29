Play

Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out for Saturday's preseason opener

Bogut (personal) will not play during Saturday's preseason opener, Arash Markazi of ESPN.com reports.

Due to Visa issues, Bogut won't be able to participate in Saturday's contest. He is expected to be with the team that day, however. Regardless, with him and Brook Lopez (back) sidelined for Saturday's preseason opener, Ivica Zubac will likely see significant run at center.

