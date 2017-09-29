Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out for Saturday's preseason opener
Bogut (personal) will not play during Saturday's preseason opener, Arash Markazi of ESPN.com reports.
Due to Visa issues, Bogut won't be able to participate in Saturday's contest. He is expected to be with the team that day, however. Regardless, with him and Brook Lopez (back) sidelined for Saturday's preseason opener, Ivica Zubac will likely see significant run at center.
More News
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Questionable for preseason opener Saturday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Visa issues holding up return to practice•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Signs with Lakers•
-
Andrew Bogut: Planning on playing this season•
-
Andrew Bogut: Nearing return to full basketball activity•
-
Andrew Bogut: Waived by Cleveland•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...